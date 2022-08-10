New signs promoting physical activity in downtown Carthage

QUINCY (WGEM) - The group, Keys to Good Health, is looking at ways to incorporate physical fitness into everyday life.

The group got the okay from city council to install signs that will show how many laps around the square it takes to walk a mile.

Keys to Good Health member, Mary Jane Clark, said this could motivate shoppers to do a little extra.

“We know people are busy, and so we look for ways to incorporate physical activity on a small scale and that might encourage us as we feel more capable to do other things,” said Clark.

Clark said the signs will be installed early this fall.

