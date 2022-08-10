Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Northeast Missouri school district is looking to upgrade security system after a man broke into their middle school and stole electronics.

Palmyra School District Superintendent Jason Harper said last week, a man entered the middle school through a back door that was propped open with a rock.

Harper said the man was inside the middle school for about 45 minutes, stealing two MacBook laptops, one iPad and multiple books.

He said they have security cameras in all of the schools, but some of them do not function properly because they are old. Some parts of the buildings are not covered by cameras, such as the athletic facilities and certain hallways in the high school.

Harper said one of the cameras that would have had a clear picture of the suspect was not working.

“A lot of our cameras are ten to 12 years old,” said Harper. ”We are wanting to look at maybe 4k cameras and things like that, where you can get a lot higher resolution and you may be able to zoom in and still get clear pictures. We are also looking for better coverage.”

On Tuesday night, the Palmyra School Board discussed options for upgrading those security cameras.

They talked about subscription-based camera systems as well as cameras that the district would own.

Harper said he is working to ensure faculty members keep doors locked going forward.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.