Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology

Palmyra School District security system upgrades
Palmyra School District security system upgrades(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A Northeast Missouri school district is looking to upgrade security system after a man broke into their middle school and stole electronics.

Palmyra School District Superintendent Jason Harper said last week, a man entered the middle school through a back door that was propped open with a rock.

Harper said the man was inside the middle school for about 45 minutes, stealing two MacBook laptops, one iPad and multiple books.

He said they have security cameras in all of the schools, but some of them do not function properly because they are old. Some parts of the buildings are not covered by cameras, such as the athletic facilities and certain hallways in the high school.

Harper said one of the cameras that would have had a clear picture of the suspect was not working.

“A lot of our cameras are ten to 12 years old,” said Harper. ”We are wanting to look at maybe 4k cameras and things like that, where you can get a lot higher resolution and you may be able to zoom in and still get clear pictures. We are also looking for better coverage.”

On Tuesday night, the Palmyra School Board discussed options for upgrading those security cameras.

They talked about subscription-based camera systems as well as cameras that the district would own.

Harper said he is working to ensure faculty members keep doors locked going forward.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Nearly 200 gathered in Downtown Quincy for the 7th Feast in the Heart of Quincy.
7th annual Feast in the Heart of Quincy showcases local agriculture and restaurants
2309 State Street
Fire breaks out on State Street in Quincy
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Lots of Houses, not a lot of buyers
Local realtors: housing market slowing down

Latest News

PATCH Center vaccine clinic
PATCH Center to hold walk-in vaccine clinics
New signs promoting physical activity in downtown Carthage
New signs promoting physical activity in downtown Carthage
The group, Keys to Good Health, is looking at ways to incorporate physical fitness into...
New signs promoting physical activity in downtown Carthage
Illini West High School now using CrisisGo app to increase school security
Illini West High School now using CrisisGo app to increase school security