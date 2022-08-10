PATCH Center to hold walk-in vaccine clinics

PATCH Center vaccine clinic
PATCH Center vaccine clinic(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - If your children have not gotten their back-to-school vaccinations yet, the PATCH Center in Hannibal can help.

They will be hosting walk-in vaccine clinics next week.

Nurse practitioner Tonya Stamper said many students in Kindergarten, 8th and 12th grades will likely need vaccines before school.

She said if they don’t get the shots they need, they will get sent home from school.

“Obviously, vaccines are important,” Stamper said. “We want to prevent communicable diseases but also it’s a requirement to attend school, so if you don’t get those vaccines out of the way before you start you end up being sent home.”

The clinics are on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 16 and 17 at a mobile medical unit in the Hannibal Middle School parking lot.

