QMC doctor gives advice on sleep schedule adjustments for school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - With school starting soon, finding a good sleep routine can be difficult.

As your child prepares to go back to school in the next couple of weeks, they might be used to staying up late and sleeping in more during the summer.

That can make jumping back into the routine of waking up early and sitting in class difficult.

Pediatric Dr. Samuel Healy with the Quincy Medical Group recommends doing a test run with your child before their first day.

“Pick a day a week or two before school starts and make your child get up early between six and seven o’clock,” said Dr. Healy. “At that time you know they might be tired during the day but it’s going to help them transition to an early bed time and I think that’s probably the easiest way to get things started.”

Dr. Healy recommends giving kindergarten through third grade students a bedtime between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

He said students in grades four through eight should go for an 8 to 9 p.m. bedtime.

Dr. Healy also said that making sure your child is getting a good quality of sleep before school is essential to their health.

He said that the effects of frequent lack of sleep could potentially cause long term effects.

“I do see a lot of kids in the office that present with you know symptoms of attention deficit and even hyper activity from not sleeping well so I think it is important to get up early, make sure that they’re warn out at night time, get to bed at a reasonable hour and then get good sleep so they can focus and pay attention in school,” Dr. Healy said.

There are ways you can help your child transition into a school routine.

Dr. Healy recommends limiting the amount of caffeine your child drinks every day.

He also said to turn off electronics one to two hours before bedtime.

Finally, he said to get your child active with sports or just playing around so they can be tired when bedtime rolls around.

