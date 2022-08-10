Quincy organizations help prepare more than a thousand kids to start school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State parents got some much-needed help as inflation and gas prices stay high.

The Quincy Neighborhood Federation held their Back-to-School Drive Tuesday night where kids were able to pick out their own backpacks filled with supplies like paper and pencils.

Parents said the event was a one-stop shop to get their kids ready for the start of school next week.

“It’s actually awesome to get everything done at once cause it’s such a hassle with so many kids,” said mom, Vanessa Ozbelent.

The Quincy Neighborhood Federation Event Coordinator Brittney Welch said there was a line on 8th street four hours before their back-to-school drive got started.

Welch said several local organizations banned together to provide kids in the community with bookbags, school supplies, clothes, shoes, immunizations, dental exams, physicals and hair cuts; everything a kid would need to be prepared for the start of the school year,

“I went last night to try to buy school supplies and it would’ve cost me 300 dollars for two kids,” mom Ashley Holtshouser said.

Moms, like Ozbelent, Holtshouser and Ambitious Williams said events like this are beneficial because they provide free resources to parents in need.

“And it’s like every year they speak to the community to find out what we can do to help y’all,” Williams said. “So every year is different.”

Welch said this year is also different because the need is greater due to inflation. She said they usually serve up to 500 people, this year they served more than a thousand.

Without events like this, Ozbelent said some kids wouldn’t have what they need to be successful.

“Because a lot of kids usually go without all year with nothing so it’s kind of awesome,” Ozbelent said.

Williams said the help goes beyond a night of giving.

“They have a little program in there and they teach the kids CLEAVER which is something that they learn in school they help them with their homework, they help them with home ec, they help them with after-school care and everything,” Williams said.

Welch said if you need after-school help, they offer a free program that starts the last week of August for kids kindergarten through high school, Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have Wi-Fi access, we have computers, we offer crafts and we offer an activity every day for the kids,” Welch said.

Welch said there is no registration needed to enroll your kid in their after-school program. She just asks that when you come, you fill out an emergency contact.

Welch said The Quincy Neighborhood Federation also offers other services like food assistance with their three food pantry boxes throughout Quincy, where you can grab the food you need. She said if you’d like to give back, you can also drop off food items at their 8th and Payson Avenue location.

