Quincy Police Department looks to fill ten open positions

QPD policy currently states applicants must live in Adams County for six months prior to employment.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department (QPD) is looking to fill ten open positions on their squad.

QPD policy currently states applicants must live in Adams County within six months prior to employment.

Earlier this year, there were discussions about allowing Missouri officers to work in Quincy.

QPD Police Chief Adam Yates said while he could see the benefit to changing that policy, it’s still in very early discussion stages.

“The residency issue might help us fill some spots sooner, that there might be some what we call ‘lateral transfer’ officers that currently work in Missouri that would be interested in coming and working for us if they don’t have to move into the state of Illinois, there’s nothing scientific on any of that,” said Yates. “I think that we will eventually fill the positions one way or the other.”

Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470, or by email at QPD@quincyil.gov.

Click here to apply for the Quincy Police Department.

