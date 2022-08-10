Searchers look for missing 92-year-old Shelby County woman

By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, MO (WGEM) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly woman.

Shelby County Sheriff Aaron Fredrickson says 92-year-old Nadean Wood was last seen in her home just before 10:15 p.m. last night. Officials said she possibly has dementia.

Officials said that multiple groups and agencies are looking in the air and on the ground near her home, which is about three miles south of Clarence.

Frederickson says he does not have a picture of Wood, but she was last seen wearing a gray and white nightgown with a flower pattern.

If anyone has information, call 911 or the Sheriff’s office at 573-633-2161.

