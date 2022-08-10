WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 9) Palmyra Panthers Back On The MSHSAA Gridiron Preparing For The 2022 Season And Monroe City Head Coach David Kirby Has The “Black And Gold” Ready To Go In Titletown

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The excitement is building in the Flower City as the Palmyra High football team prepares for another challenging season on the MSHSAA gridiron. Longtime head coach Kevin Miles will have a few new faces on the turf in key positions in 2022 as the “Orange & Black” take on some of the states top football programs within the ranks of the Clarence Cannon Conference. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Coach Miles on the sidelines earlier today to get a little perspective on just how the Panthers may fair once the regular season gets underway on August 26 in the “Show Me State!” We’ll have the latest...

In Titletown, expectations are always sky high for the Panthers football team at Monroe City, and 2022 will be no different. Last season, the Panthers posted a very respectable (11-2) slate, so they players understand that they will have a few targets on their backs when opposing squads like up against them this season. MCHS head coach David Kirby has also lost the services of All-Clarence Cannon Conference running back Joshua Talton (and a number of high-profile starters) on the turf this season due to graduation, but the “Black & Gold” have 11 seniors on this years roster and a number of players ready to step in and compete as they represented the well-respected program. We’ll have details...

On the Prospect League diamond this evening in Alton, Illinois, the post-season will roll on for the Quincy Gems. Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkos will have his squad ready to face the River Dragons in a title tilt just 48 hours after the Gems knocked off the Normal Cornbelters 6-3 in Round 1 of playoff action at QU Stadium this past weekend. We’ll have a scouting report...

