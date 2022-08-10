WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 9) KHS Chiefs Football Developing A New O-Line For 2022 IHSAA Season And Fort Madison Prepares For Another Challenging Schedule On The Prep Gridiron In Lee County

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Prospect League Playoffs

Quincy Gems 7

Alton River Dragons 8

QG: Jonathan Latham Belted A Solo HR In 2nd Inning

QG: Luke Napleton Hit A Big RBI Triple In The 3rd/RBI Single In The 5th

QG: Lucas Loos Muscled A 2 RBI HR Over The Wall In The 5th Inning

Gems Scored 4 Runs In The 5th Inning

Quincy Gave Up A Grand Slam Homer In The Bottom Of The 9th Inning

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 5

Rockies 16

Cards Are Now (60-49) On The Season

COL: Rockies Had 22 Hits And Scored 9 Runs In The 3rd Inning

COL: Randal Grichuk (5-For-5 / 3R / 3 RBI )

COL: C.J. Cron (2-For-5 / 2R / 5 RBI )

STL: Andrew Knizner (2-For-4 / 2 RBI )

STL: Paul DeJong (1-For-3 / 1R / 2 RBI )

STL: Nolan Arenado (1-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

Nationals 6

Cubs 5

CHI: Cubs Scored 4 Runs In The 7th & Outhit The Nats 15 to 9

CHI: Seiya Suzuki (3-For-5 / 2R / 1 RBI )

CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-5/ 1 RBI )

CHI Now (44-65) On The Season

White Sox 2

Royals 4

White Sox 3

Royals 2

Braves 9

Red Sox 7

ATL Now (65-46) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 3

Guardians 5

Tigers 2

Reds 2

NY Mets 6

Blue Jays 5

Orioles 6

Brewers 5

Rangers 5

Astros 7

Marlins 1

Phillies 4

Giants 4

Padres 7

Pirates 4

Diamondbacks 6

Angels 5

Athletics 1

NY Yankees 0

Mariners 1

Twins 3

LA Dodgers 10

Dodgers Now (76-33) On The Season

