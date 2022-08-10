WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 9) KHS Chiefs Football Developing A New O-Line For 2022 IHSAA Season And Fort Madison Prepares For Another Challenging Schedule On The Prep Gridiron In Lee County

Prospect League: Quincy Gems 2022 Season Comes To A Close In Alton Tonight
The Keokuk Chiefs Are Back On The Prep Gridiron Focusing On The Upcoming 2022 Season
The Keokuk Chiefs Are Back On The Prep Gridiron Focusing On The Upcoming 2022 Season(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Prospect League Playoffs

Quincy Gems 7

Alton River Dragons 8

QG: Jonathan Latham Belted A Solo HR In 2nd Inning

QG: Luke Napleton Hit A Big RBI Triple In The 3rd/RBI Single In The 5th

QG: Lucas Loos Muscled A 2 RBI HR Over The Wall In The 5th Inning

Gems Scored 4 Runs In The 5th Inning

Quincy Gave Up A Grand Slam Homer In The Bottom Of The 9th Inning

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 5

Rockies 16

Cards Are Now (60-49) On The Season

COL: Rockies Had 22 Hits And Scored 9 Runs In The 3rd Inning

COL: Randal Grichuk (5-For-5 / 3R / 3 RBI )

COL: C.J. Cron (2-For-5 / 2R / 5 RBI )

STL: Andrew Knizner (2-For-4 / 2 RBI )

STL: Paul DeJong (1-For-3 / 1R / 2 RBI )

STL: Nolan Arenado (1-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

Listen To Cardinals Baseball “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

Nationals 6

Cubs 5

CHI: Cubs Scored 4 Runs In The 7th & Outhit The Nats 15 to 9

CHI: Seiya Suzuki (3-For-5 / 2R / 1 RBI )

CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-5/ 1 RBI )

CHI Now (44-65) On The Season

Listen To Cubs Baseball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.8 FM

White Sox 2

Royals 4

White Sox 3

Royals 2

Braves 9

Red Sox 7

ATL Now (65-46) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 3

Guardians 5

Tigers 2

Reds 2

NY Mets 6

Blue Jays 5

Orioles 6

Brewers 5

Rangers 5

Astros 7

Marlins 1

Phillies 4

Giants 4

Padres 7

Pirates 4

Diamondbacks 6

Angels 5

Athletics 1

NY Yankees 0

Mariners 1

Twins 3

LA Dodgers 10

Dodgers Now (76-33) On The Season

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 9) Palmyra Panthers Back On The MSHSAA Gridiron Preparing For The 2022 Season And Monroe City Head Coach David Kirby Has The “Black And Gold” Ready To Go In Titletown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Palmyra Panthers Football Team Hits The Turf For Day 2 Of Fall Drills In The Flower City!

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 8) Hannibal 4-Star Prospect Aneyas Williams Focused On The Start Of The 2022 MSHSAA Football Season And The Raiders Of QND Open Fall Practice On The IHSA Gridiron

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams In The Prep Sports Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 8) Mark Twain Tigers And The Hannibal Pirates Return To The Prep Gridiron For The First Day Of Fall Practice

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Prep Fall Sports Practices Now Underway Across The Tri-States

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (August 5) “Sports Extra” Quincy Gems Explode At The Plate To Roll Past Burlington At QU Stadium And Quincy Blue Devils Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Setting Records As He Returns To The Gridiron From Injury

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Have A Power Surge At The Plate And Blow Out The Burlington Bees At QU Stadium

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 5) Quincy Gems Return Home to Close Out The Prospect League Regular Season Against Burlington And The Lady Mustangs Of Unity Focus In On The Start Of The IHSA Volleyball Season

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Return To QU Stadium To Close Out The 2022 Prospect League Regular Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 4) John Wood Hoops Workout Session Brings Together A Trio Of QHS Standouts And John Wood Goalie Maddie Hill Is Primed To Have Another Big Season In Goal For The Lady Blazers Soccer Team

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Maddie Hill Primed to Turn In Another Big Season In Goal On The Soccer Pitch For The Lady Blazers Of John Wood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 4) Quincy University Hawks Football Practice Schedule Now Set For Fall Training Camp And Quincy High Blue Devil Football Standout Chris Flachs Is Setting New Records As He Returns From Injury

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Set Football Practice Schedule As The 2022 Season Approaches

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (August 7th) Gems Advance In Prospect League Playoffs; Carthage Golf Course Renovates Club House; QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (August 6th) Keokuk Cyclist Races Across America; TNT Kartways Hosts Vintage Race; Gems Take Down The Bees

Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

Sports

New video/scoreboard catches attention at QND

Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By John Potts
For the upcoming 2022-23 season, longtime Raiders Athletic Director Bill Connell is most excited about a new indoor improvement: A large video board/scoreboard that will dominate the west wall of The Pit.