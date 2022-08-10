WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 9) KHS Chiefs Football Developing A New O-Line For 2022 IHSAA Season And Fort Madison Prepares For Another Challenging Schedule On The Prep Gridiron In Lee County
Prospect League: Quincy Gems 2022 Season Comes To A Close In Alton Tonight
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Prospect League Playoffs
Quincy Gems 7
Alton River Dragons 8
QG: Jonathan Latham Belted A Solo HR In 2nd Inning
QG: Luke Napleton Hit A Big RBI Triple In The 3rd/RBI Single In The 5th
QG: Lucas Loos Muscled A 2 RBI HR Over The Wall In The 5th Inning
Gems Scored 4 Runs In The 5th Inning
Quincy Gave Up A Grand Slam Homer In The Bottom Of The 9th Inning
Major League Baseball
Cardinals 5
Rockies 16
Cards Are Now (60-49) On The Season
COL: Rockies Had 22 Hits And Scored 9 Runs In The 3rd Inning
COL: Randal Grichuk (5-For-5 / 3R / 3 RBI )
COL: C.J. Cron (2-For-5 / 2R / 5 RBI )
STL: Andrew Knizner (2-For-4 / 2 RBI )
STL: Paul DeJong (1-For-3 / 1R / 2 RBI )
STL: Nolan Arenado (1-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )
Nationals 6
Cubs 5
CHI: Cubs Scored 4 Runs In The 7th & Outhit The Nats 15 to 9
CHI: Seiya Suzuki (3-For-5 / 2R / 1 RBI )
CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-5/ 1 RBI )
CHI Now (44-65) On The Season
White Sox 2
Royals 4
White Sox 3
Royals 2
Braves 9
Red Sox 7
ATL Now (65-46) On The Season
Tampa Bay Rays 3
Guardians 5
Tigers 2
Reds 2
NY Mets 6
Blue Jays 5
Orioles 6
Brewers 5
Rangers 5
Astros 7
Marlins 1
Phillies 4
Giants 4
Padres 7
Pirates 4
Diamondbacks 6
Angels 5
Athletics 1
NY Yankees 0
Mariners 1
Twins 3
LA Dodgers 10
Dodgers Now (76-33) On The Season
