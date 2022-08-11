Automated water meter installations near completion in Winchester

By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - If you live in Winchester, you probably have new water meters in your yards.

Alderman Lawrence Coultas said these automated meters will save the city money by reporting water usage back to city hall immediately.

Coultas said they will still have to send out a crew this month to work out kinks in the new system. He said once the city no longer needs the crews it will save about $800 a month.

“Right now, we have 35 meters left to change,” Coultas said. “Which is only about 4% of all our meters. So basically, 96% of the meters are changed out.”

Coultas said after crews install all 35 meters, they can really gage exactly how much money they are saving.

The goal is to get those in before Sept.

