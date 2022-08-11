CASA looks for more volunteers in Adams County

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children
Court Appointed Special Advocates for children(CASA)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Court Appointed Special Advocates in Adams County is in need of volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children in the county legal system. These children desperately need your help to give them hope and be the voice on their behalf.

Several informational meetings will be held for interested individuals via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 24, 31; Sept. 7, and 14. A final informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. The meetings should last 30 minutes.

Accelerated training for CASA volunteers is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-17 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. Training will be held a the Hope Lutheran Church, 1739 Harrison St. in Quincy. Court observation and swearing-in of volunteers have not been scheduled yet.

CASA volunteers are trained community volunteers appointed by a judge to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system.

Volunteers receive 30 hours of training before case assignment. Training includes courtroom producers, working with social service agencies and the special needs of abused and neglected children.

Training is free, and manuals and materials are provided. Once trained, CASA volunteers work alongside attorneys and social workers from case inception to its completion. No special experience is required.

The Zoom link for the informational meeting is here.

For more information or to request an application, please call the Advocacy Network for Children office at 217-223-2272 or Danielle Buss, CASA manager, at 217-617-5438

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Shelby Co. woman, Nadean Wood
Missing 92-year-old Shelby County woman found
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Palmyra senior housing project moves forward, despite new business moving into project location
Palmyra senior housing project moves forward, despite new business moving into project location
Palmyra School District security system upgrades
Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

Starting Feb. 5, 2018, Calcasieu Parish residents in need of help with electric bills can call...
Energy assistance grant program starts next month
Adon Byquist And The QHS Blue Devils Hit The IHSA Gridiron For Day 1 Of Fall Workouts
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Aug 8) Part 1-A
Cory James And The Hawks Of Central Lee Changing The Attitude On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 10)
Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Not Be On The Sidelines For Season-Opener
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 10)