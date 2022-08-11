CASA looks for more volunteers in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - Court Appointed Special Advocates in Adams County is in need of volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children in the county legal system. These children desperately need your help to give them hope and be the voice on their behalf.

Several informational meetings will be held for interested individuals via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 24, 31; Sept. 7, and 14. A final informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. The meetings should last 30 minutes.

Accelerated training for CASA volunteers is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-17 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. Training will be held a the Hope Lutheran Church, 1739 Harrison St. in Quincy. Court observation and swearing-in of volunteers have not been scheduled yet.

CASA volunteers are trained community volunteers appointed by a judge to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system.

Volunteers receive 30 hours of training before case assignment. Training includes courtroom producers, working with social service agencies and the special needs of abused and neglected children.

Training is free, and manuals and materials are provided. Once trained, CASA volunteers work alongside attorneys and social workers from case inception to its completion. No special experience is required.

The Zoom link for the informational meeting is here.

For more information or to request an application, please call the Advocacy Network for Children office at 217-223-2272 or Danielle Buss, CASA manager, at 217-617-5438

