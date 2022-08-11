Chuck Scholz elected Adams County Bicentennial Commission Chair

Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz is now the chairman of the Adams County Bicentennial Commission.

He was elected to the position Wednesday night, during the commission’s first meeting.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said the commission will plan a year of celebration for the anniversary of Adams being carved out Pike and becoming its own county.

Farha said the goal is to highlight county agriculture, industry, arts, recreation, sports and more.

“We want to celebrate in the right way. I’ve been on members of the county board to establish this because it’s going to take a lot of planning. I don’t think it’ll be one singular event,” Farha said. “I’m hoping that we organize it so that we touch every community in Adams County, one way or another.”

Wednesday night, Farha said former American Red Cross Executive Director Pam Shaffer was elected vice president and Joi Austin as secretary.

Farha said right now, 19 people have been appointed to the commission and they want to add more.

Their next meeting is Sept. 21.

