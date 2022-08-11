Energy assistance grant program starts next month

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - People who need help paying their energy bills can apply for a social service program starting Sept. 1 through WIRC-Community Action Agency.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federal grant that helps income-eligible homeowners and renters reconnect their energy service and pay their electric, natural gas or propane bills.

WRIC-CAA manages the program in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren counties in Western Illinois.

“Last program season, over 2,000 households in our for-county service area were able to get help with their energy bills,” said WIRC-CAA Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. “The amount that each household receives depends on their situation. We hope people will apply early, so they have peace of mind this winter.”

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from LIHEAP. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of people living in the household.

The income guidelines are as follows: $2,265 for a one-person household, $3,052 for a two-person household, $3,838 for a three-person household, $4,625 for a four-person household and $5,412 for a five-person household. For six-person households or greater, contact WIRC-CAA at 309-837-2997 or visit their website at https://wirpc.org/liheap/ to view the income limit chart.

Applicants must submit the following documentation to their WIRC-CAA case worker: Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application, proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for all household members (individuals without those can still apply and WIRC-CAA will advise accordingly), copies of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days and copies of rental agreements (if the household is renting) showing utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information. Other documents may be needed based on the household’s specific situation.

LIHEAP applicants may also be eligible for water and sewer cost assistance through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program program.

Applicants can apply for water and sewer assistance on the same application as LIHEAP. Help with arrearages and rate reduction assistance of $100-$400, depending on the household’s income level. More information about water assistance can be found online at https://wirpc.org/water/.

Individuals who previously received program assistance are welcome to reapply for either of these programs.

Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take more significant advantage of lower propane prices, as propane prices typically increase during winter. By applying early, propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.

Energy assistance applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis from Sept. 1 through May 31, 2023. No priority groups exist this program year, meaning any household can apply at any time.

All households in need, especially people on fixed incomes, are encouraged to ask WIRC-CAA about the programs and apply.

To apply, call WIRC-CAA at 309-837-2997 starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, to schedule an in-person or phone appointment. WIRC-CAA team members can meet applicants at designated outreach sites in the following communities: Blandinsville, Bowen, Bushnell, Carthage, Colchester, Dallas City, Hamilton, LaHarpe, Macomb, Monmouth, Oquawka and Stronghurst.

People with mobility or transportation issues are encouraged to schedule a phone appointment. More information about the energy assistance program can be found online at https://wirpc.org/liheap/.

