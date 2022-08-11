Hannibal new teachers learn mental health tips ahead of school year

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the new school year approaches, Hannibal teachers are working to prepare for their student’s return to the classroom.

Wednesday was the final day of the district’s orientation for their 41 new teachers. Part of the training included recognizing the signs of and helping students in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Instructor Amy Rendel said students of all ages are vulnerable to getting overwhelmed making it important for teachers to know what to look out for.

She said better trained teachers are a benefit to students and their learning.

“We’re hoping with the trauma informed, that they can be able to take a breath in the classroom and evaluate what’s really going on with kids so that we can keep kids in the classroom,” Rendel said. “We want them to be there because they’re not going to be learning if they are out of the classroom.”

Another part of the teacher’s training focused on paying attention to their own mental health. Teachers learned how to handle themselves so they won’t get burned out.

“It’s important to take care of yourself and to take the time that you need to rest,” Mark Twain Elementary School teacher Amber Bartz said.

Second grade teacher Jodan Kinsel said its important for teachers to keep their own well-being in mind so they can be the best they can be for their students.

“We are responsible for raising up young men and women and we sometimes forget that it’s hard to care for someone else if you can’t care for yourself,” Kinsel said.

Teachers also learned skills like working out to relieve stress and the importance of finding time to unwind and relax. They also got the contract information for counselors if they need it.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.