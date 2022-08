Hospital Report: August 11, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

William M. “Bill” Slater, age 95, of Quincy, died on August 9 in Good Samaritan Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Arizona L. Swunk, 81, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away August 7 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Devon Gibson & Cassandra Bower of Quincy, Il and LaPrairie, IL...boy

