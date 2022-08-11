Keokuk Union Depot receives grant for exterior restoration

Depot Foundation Board Member Sandy Seabold said that keeping the depot looking decent is...
Depot Foundation Board Member Sandy Seabold said that keeping the depot looking decent is essential to honor the history of the city.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation in Lee County has received a $55,000 grant to help restoration efforts.

The historical building was built in 1891 and is still used by locals for events today.

The grant money will be used to repair the exterior of the waiting room portion of the building.

The plan is to replace the eroding exterior places like bricking and masonry.

Depot Foundation Board Member Sandy Seabold said that keeping the depot looking decent is essential to honor the history of the city.

“One of the main things our city has going for it is its history and its historical buildings,” said Seabold. “Many people are redoing the old homes here now, beautifully redoing them, we have a lot of tourists the come just to see the buildings and to see the depot.”

Exterior repairs should begin well before the end of the year.

Seabold said that she would like to fundraise to continue repairing the inside of the depot so that it can match the exterior.

She said there will be a pancake breakfast at the depot on Oct. 22 to help raise funds for renovations.

Click here to learn more about the Keokuk Union Depot.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Shelby Co. woman, Nadean Wood
Missing 92-year-old Shelby County woman found
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Palmyra senior housing project moves forward, despite new business moving into project location
Palmyra senior housing project moves forward, despite new business moving into project location
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol
Palmyra School District security system upgrades
Palmyra School District looks to upgrade security system after man breaks into middle school, steals technology

Latest News

Quincy Children's Museum is looking to expand educational opportunities with exhibits.
Quincy Children’s Museum looks to make impact in classrooms
Automated water meter installations near completion in Winchester
Automated water meter installations near completion in Winchester
Quincy University resident assistants learned fire safety tips to make the upcoming school year...
Resident assistants learn fire tips from QFD
Montrose looking to add a playground to local ball field
Montrose looking to add a playground to local ball field