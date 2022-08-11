Keokuk Union Depot receives grant for exterior restoration

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation in Lee County has received a $55,000 grant to help restoration efforts.

The historical building was built in 1891 and is still used by locals for events today.

The grant money will be used to repair the exterior of the waiting room portion of the building.

The plan is to replace the eroding exterior places like bricking and masonry.

Depot Foundation Board Member Sandy Seabold said that keeping the depot looking decent is essential to honor the history of the city.

“One of the main things our city has going for it is its history and its historical buildings,” said Seabold. “Many people are redoing the old homes here now, beautifully redoing them, we have a lot of tourists the come just to see the buildings and to see the depot.”

Exterior repairs should begin well before the end of the year.

Seabold said that she would like to fundraise to continue repairing the inside of the depot so that it can match the exterior.

She said there will be a pancake breakfast at the depot on Oct. 22 to help raise funds for renovations.

