Montrose looking to add a playground to local ball field

MONTROSE, Iowa (WGEM) - The city of Montrose, Iowa, is trying to provide a place for children to play during sporting events.

In 2019, The City of Montrose created the Montrose Youth Activities Commission.

Since then, the Youth Activities Commission has cleaned up the Bud Metzinger ball fields and are trying to break ground on their latest project.

Montrose Youth Activities Commission President Jeff Uhlmeyer said after hearing from local parents, they’re going to build a playground at the park.

“A number of parents had approached us,” said Uhlmeyer. “A lot of ball parks have playgrounds, we do not so we felt the need to kind of keep our kids active and in a safe environment while the games are going on.”

New field prediction of what it would look like (WGEM)

The Montrose Youth Activities Commission first started fundraising at last year’s Watermelon Festival in Montrose.

They’ve continued fundraising with bingo nights and by reaching out to local sponsors to help fund the project.

Uhlmeyer said in the past, they’ve brought in around $1,000 each bingo night.

Deputy City Clerk Stacey Holder is an active member of the Youth Activities Commission and has assisted in much of the board’s fundraising.

“Each time we had our bingo last year we would bring in around a thousand dollars each night so we had a great community come together and really support us and really enjoyed the fun activity that we’ve had here,” said Holder.

Holder said that as a mom, she’s looking forward to having piece of mind while she volunteers that her kids will be able to play in a safe and enclosed space.

“It’s all enclosed and going to be fenced in and away from the road,” Holder said. “It’s nice as a volunteer and helping in the concession stands and other moms, we feel safe and confident that our kids can be on the ball field while their sibling is playing on the playground.”

Uhlmeyer said he hopes to break ground on the project this fall.

He said the Montrose Youth Activities Commission will continue fundraising with bingo games every night of the festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 18 through 20, near the ball fields at the Montrose Watermelon Festival.

