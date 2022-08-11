Palmyra senior housing project moves forward, despite new business moving into project location

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A new business moved into a vacant building in Palmyra that the city originally planned to turn into senior housing.

The vacant building at 120 W. Main Cross St. is finally filled. The owner rented it out to Hammer High Auction Services who plans to hold state auctions once a week.

“It feels real good to have somebody in there, that’s gonna be using that building,” said Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian. “It’ll be productive for our city and for our area.”

The city had plans to turn that building into low-income senior housing.

“We just don’t have enough housing and if we can open up senior housing for 55 and older, a lot of the older people may decide to move out where they don’t have to do maintenance,” Adrian said. “They don’t have the upkeep of their homes.”

The building would include 41 units and a community space for seniors to gather and socialize.

Adrian said Affordable Equity partners out of Columbia, Missouri is applying for low-income tax credits to pay for the project. The project could cost between $10 million and $12 million.

Although investors have applied four times for those tax credits, Adrian is hopeful that this group can make the project happen.

“I’ve read some stats and had people tell me also that they kept putting in for these kinds of projects and it took up to six times to get it completed,” Adrian said.

Palmyra resident Nick Wiskirchen thinks the housing complex would benefit the community.

“I think it is a very good thing because we have to look out for the community,” Wiskirchen said. “Older people aren’t really sometimes capable of securing jobs that pay highly.”

Adrian said applications for the low-income tax credits will be looked at in the spring.

