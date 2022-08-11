Quick Warm Up, Then Quick Cool Down

Slightly higher temps and humidity will make it feel warmer Thursday afternoon compared to previous days.(WGEM)
The Tri-States is in for a bit of a mini roller coaster in terms of temperatures over the next few days, but nothing extreme. As High pressure sinks to our South, temperatures on Thursday will rise into the mid to upper 80′s, a couple of degrees warmer than the last few days. Ahead of an approaching cold front, dew points will pool ahead of the front, meaning humidity in the afternoon and evening will also be a bit higher than the past few days, making it feel a bit warmer.

The cold front swings through during the evening and overnight hours. As it does so, a few stray showers will be possible Thursday evening through Friday morning, especially across Northern counties. Behind the front, temperatures will briefly cool back below average. Thanks to mostly cloudy skies to start Friday, high temps will only climb to near 80 degrees. The cool down is also short lived, as the region will warm right back up through the weekend.

