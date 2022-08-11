Quincy boaters express their concern for the potential closer of Art Keller Marina

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Art Keller Marina came up at the Quincy Park Board meeting Wednesday night, but it wasn’t on the agenda. Two Quincy boaters expressed their concerns about its potential closure on Quinsippi Island.

They’re worried about what that could mean for boating here in Quincy.

Boater Chris Griggs said he and other boaters have gotten together to talk about ideas like raising funds or rates and to present them to the board to showcase the need for the marina and community interest for it.

“I mean right now it’s just everybody spit-balling ideas but hopefully we can iron out some ideas that will work for everybody,” Griggs said.

Board Member Jeff Steinkamp said they’d need to see an increase in slip rentals to consider keeping it open passed 2023.

“It’s an enterprise system which means it has to maintain itself,” Steinkamp said. “If we have huge profits to the marina, we can’t spend it anywhere else in the district. If we have losses, we really can’t put too much of the other general fund into it so that where we were.”

Steinkamp said his view now is he’d like to see it stay but said by statute. The board had to start looking at revisions as slip rentals went down and the cost of operating it went up.

The board president is interested in forming a committee and talking to boaters and Art Keller Marina stakeholders about the next steps in this process.

Because this wasn’t on the agenda tonight to be discussed, he said the board didn’t make any motions to vote, they just opened it up for public comment.

Related story: 2023 the last season for Art Keller Marina

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.