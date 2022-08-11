Resident assistants learn fire tips from QFD

Quincy University resident assistants learned fire safety tips to make the upcoming school year...
Quincy University resident assistants learned fire safety tips to make the upcoming school year a safe one.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the new school year approaching, local firefighters are making a point to teach fire safety.

On Thursday, Quincy University resident assistants learned fire tips from Quincy Fire Dept., learning how to check smoke detectors, use fire extinguishers and what they can do to prevent a fire from starting.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Dade said this is the most important presentation he gives all year.

“We’re going to be here very frequently for a lot of different reasons, a lot of different types of alarms and it’s important for them to understand what different circumstances we’re going to show up under and what it is we expect from them,” Dade said.

Dade said QFD shows up between three and five times per week when class is in session.

Additionally, students learned what not to do in dorm rooms to trigger fire alarms. That included overcooking food in microwaves, smoking and more.

Resident Director Timberlyn Barnett said it’s tips like these that students often forget.

“They don’t really think about the results or the consequences of their actions always, so implementing some simple rules to keep everybody safe is really important,” Barnett said.

Residence halls at Quincy University open for new students on Aug. 15 and returning students on Aug. 20.

