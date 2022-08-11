Shelby County sheriff’s office participates in active shooter training

MACON, MO (WGEM) - Shelby County sheriff’s office is taking extra steps to keep you safe.

Officers attended training today, where they learned how to handle real life active shooter situations.

This is the first year they’ve held this training.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol gathered officers from 13 counties.

“The Sheriff brought us to this because he is very mindful of the community and the citizens of our community and our county and so I would say he sent us for the sake of protecting them better,” said Caleb Barton Shelby County Deputy.

Highway Patrol Sargent Paul Behrens said they started this training so that tri-state officers are all on the same page.

“The main reason to train officers is so that one, all the officers in the area on the same page in the event that one of these happens because if we’re all on the same page then it actually enhances the public safety,” said Behrens.

Shelby County Officers are bringing this type of training back home in case of a real situation were ever to happen.

“With it being so prevalent, I think it’s easy to get into a runt of “this is never going to happen,” especially Shelby County we’re a fairly small county, but knowing that this very well could happen and we want to be prepared and ready whenever that happens and not get stagnant,” said Barton.

Officers said they want you to know, they’re going to do everything they can to protect and serve.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have this type of training every year with fellow tri-state counties.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.