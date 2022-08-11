United Way of Adams County announced campaign goal of $1.175 million

Because of an apparent boost in generosity in the community, the United Way of Adams County is...
By Charity Bell
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Because of an apparent boost in generosity in the community, the United Way of Adams County is upping its fundraising goal this year.

CEO Jeremy Wingerter said the organization hopes to raise $1.175 million dollars. That announcement came tonight at their annual campaign kick-off.

While this is larger than in years passed, he is faithful the community will reach it.

Wingerter said they fundraise for 18 partners that work with babies to senior citizens and when you support their campaign, you support those social service agencies throughout Adams County.

“We work with the community to identify the big needs and that’s what our partners focus on with their programming and for the next three years we’re looking at poverty, housing and behavioral health,” Wingerter said. “So that’s where the money that we raise, that’s where the money is going to go to try to address those issues in the community.”

You can donate by bringing in a check to their 936 Broadway Street suite location or go online.

