Warmer temps make a comeback

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few isolated showers are possible on Friday morning. A weak wave of low pressure will be sliding in to the area from Iowa. This weak wave of low pressure is moving from the north to the south. Ahead of this wave there will be a few isolated to scattered showers that develop. The showers will run into some significantly drier air over the middle part of the Tri-State area. This will cause the showers to weaken and dissipate. We should stay dry for the entire weekend beginning Friday afternoon. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies at times over the area on Friday and this will inhibit temperatures from warming. High temperatures on Friday may only reach to the upper 70s.

Cloud cover will keep temps in the 70s for most of Friday (Max Inman)

Over the weekend we will have sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and both of those days we expect temperatures to max out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week is a whole different story when we expect temperatures to run in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday.

