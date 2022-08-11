WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 10) Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Miss Season Opener On August 26 And The Central Lee Hawks Focused On Soaring To New Heights On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022

IHSA Football Notebook: Pittsfield Forced To Change Game Date For Their First Game Of 2022
Palmyra Panthers Head Coach Kevin Miles Will Not Be On The Sidelines On August 26
Palmyra Panthers Head Coach Kevin Miles Will Not Be On The Sidelines On August 26(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In the “Show Me State” earlier today, a surprise announcement was made in Palmyra that has left more than a few high school football fans wondering what’s going on in “The Flower City?” According to a news release submitted by the Palmyra R-1 School District, longtime Panthers head football coach Kevin Miles will not be on the sidelines for the squads 2022 season-opener. PHS is scheduled to face the Indians of Hallsville, on the road, on Friday, August 26 to start the new season. We’ll have details regarding the current situation involving Coach Miles and details on what’s prompted the sudden change within the Palmyra coaching ranks.

In the IHSA prep football ranks, Pittsfield will not have a chance to open the new season on Friday, August 26 as previously scheduled. The Saukee’s are still focused on playing during Week 1 of the new season, but they’ll now hit the field on Thursday evening (August 25). PHS officials made the announcement concerning the schedule change this morning. We’ll have details on what prompted the move by school officials.

On the prep gridiron in “The Hawkeye State” recently, the Hawks of Central Lee have fallen on tough times in regards to posting wins against area opponents in Lee County. Last season, CLHS failed to secure a victory on the turf, but this season, players and coaches are hoping that their fortunes will change in 2022 thanks to a shift in attitude and a higher degree of commitment being exhibited by student-athletes within the program. We’ll have the latest from Donnellson, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 9) KHS Chiefs Football Developing A New O-Line For 2022 IHSAA Season And Fort Madison Prepares For Another Challenging Schedule On The Prep Gridiron In Lee County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Chiefs Gear Up For The Upcoming IHSAA Football Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 9) Palmyra Panthers Back On The MSHSAA Gridiron Preparing For The 2022 Season And Monroe City Head Coach David Kirby Has The “Black And Gold” Ready To Go In Titletown

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Palmyra Panthers Football Team Hits The Turf For Day 2 Of Fall Drills In The Flower City!

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 8) Hannibal 4-Star Prospect Aneyas Williams Focused On The Start Of The 2022 MSHSAA Football Season And The Raiders Of QND Open Fall Practice On The IHSA Gridiron

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams In The Prep Sports Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 8) Mark Twain Tigers And The Hannibal Pirates Return To The Prep Gridiron For The First Day Of Fall Practice

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Prep Fall Sports Practices Now Underway Across The Tri-States

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (August 5) “Sports Extra” Quincy Gems Explode At The Plate To Roll Past Burlington At QU Stadium And Quincy Blue Devils Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Setting Records As He Returns To The Gridiron From Injury

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Have A Power Surge At The Plate And Blow Out The Burlington Bees At QU Stadium

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 5) Quincy Gems Return Home to Close Out The Prospect League Regular Season Against Burlington And The Lady Mustangs Of Unity Focus In On The Start Of The IHSA Volleyball Season

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Return To QU Stadium To Close Out The 2022 Prospect League Regular Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 4) John Wood Hoops Workout Session Brings Together A Trio Of QHS Standouts And John Wood Goalie Maddie Hill Is Primed To Have Another Big Season In Goal For The Lady Blazers Soccer Team

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Maddie Hill Primed to Turn In Another Big Season In Goal On The Soccer Pitch For The Lady Blazers Of John Wood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 4) Quincy University Hawks Football Practice Schedule Now Set For Fall Training Camp And Quincy High Blue Devil Football Standout Chris Flachs Is Setting New Records As He Returns From Injury

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy University Hawks Set Football Practice Schedule As The 2022 Season Approaches

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (August 7th) Gems Advance In Prospect League Playoffs; Carthage Golf Course Renovates Club House; QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (August 6th) Keokuk Cyclist Races Across America; TNT Kartways Hosts Vintage Race; Gems Take Down The Bees

Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS AT TEN