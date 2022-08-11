WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 10) Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Miss Season Opener On August 26 And The Central Lee Hawks Focused On Soaring To New Heights On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In the “Show Me State” earlier today, a surprise announcement was made in Palmyra that has left more than a few high school football fans wondering what’s going on in “The Flower City?” According to a news release submitted by the Palmyra R-1 School District, longtime Panthers head football coach Kevin Miles will not be on the sidelines for the squads 2022 season-opener. PHS is scheduled to face the Indians of Hallsville, on the road, on Friday, August 26 to start the new season. We’ll have details regarding the current situation involving Coach Miles and details on what’s prompted the sudden change within the Palmyra coaching ranks.

In the IHSA prep football ranks, Pittsfield will not have a chance to open the new season on Friday, August 26 as previously scheduled. The Saukee’s are still focused on playing during Week 1 of the new season, but they’ll now hit the field on Thursday evening (August 25). PHS officials made the announcement concerning the schedule change this morning. We’ll have details on what prompted the move by school officials.

On the prep gridiron in “The Hawkeye State” recently, the Hawks of Central Lee have fallen on tough times in regards to posting wins against area opponents in Lee County. Last season, CLHS failed to secure a victory on the turf, but this season, players and coaches are hoping that their fortunes will change in 2022 thanks to a shift in attitude and a higher degree of commitment being exhibited by student-athletes within the program. We’ll have the latest from Donnellson, Iowa.

