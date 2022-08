WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 10) Central Lee Hawks Changing Attitudes On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022 And Numbers Are On The Rise Within The Ranks Of The Macomb Bombers Football Program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Major League Baseball

Cardinals 9

Rockies 3

STL: Cards Scored 5 Runs In The 1st Inning

STL: Albert Pujols Belts Career Home Run Number 687 In The 6th Inning

STL: Albert Pujols (4-For-5 / HR / 2R / 2 RBI) On The Night

STL: Nolan Arenado (3-For-5 / 2R / 2 RBI )

STL : Lars Nootbaar (2-For-4 / 2 RBI )

STL: Redbirds Had 18 Hits (1 Error) On The Night vs. 13 For Colorado

STL: Cards Now (61-49) On The Season

Nationals 2

Cubs 4

CHI: (45-56) Cubbies Scored 4 Runs In The 7th Inning

CHI: Nick Madrigal (2-For-3 / 1R / 1RBI )

CHI: Nico Hoerner (2-For-4 / 1R / 1 RBI )

CHI: Ian Happ (1-For-4 / 1 RBI )

White Sox 3

Royals 8

CHI-Sox Now (56-55) On The Season

KC Royals Slide To (46-66) In 2022

NY Yankees 3

Mariners 4

Bombers Now (71-41) On The Season

Braves 8

Red Sox 4

ATL Now (66-46) On The Season

Rangers 8

Astros 4

Pirates 6

Diamondbacks 4

Twins 5

LA Dodgers 8

LA Now (77-33) On The Season

Reds 2

NY Mets 10

Mets Now (73-39) On The Season

Tampa Bay Rays 3

Brewers 4

Rays Now (58-52) On The Season

Brewers Improve To (60-50) In 2022

Angels 5

Athletics 4

Giants 7

Padres 13

Marlins 3

Phillies 4

Guardians 3

Tigers 2

