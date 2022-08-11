Winchester city to tighten up on late utility payments

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Winchester is going to shut off water and gas to residents who do not pay their utilities bills on time.

Winchester city officials said although this ordinance has always been in place, they became more lenient on late payments due to COVID-19. However, they said that’s going to change soon.

Mayor Rex McIntire said in a two month period, 44 residents failed to pay their water and gas bills.

He said that’s about $44,000 worth of unpaid bills.

Despite leaving several notices on residents’ doors, some still have not paid their bill.

McIntire said they have no choice but to cut off those residents’ water and gas next month if they don’t pay up.

“We know there are some people that have circumstances that are beyond their control,” McCintire said. “And we will work with those folks. I’m just upset with the people who have other priorities, you know other habits they continue to have. Such as smoking and drinking and gambling. "

McIntire said payments are due on or before the 25th of each month. After that, it’s considered late.

He said the water and gas will be cut off on Sept. 1 if those residents don’t pay.

If residents go too long without paying, they could risk paying a start-up fee for $100.

