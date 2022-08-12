Resurfacing 12 Mount Sterling streets next week

Moreland and Sprindale are 2 of 12 streets getting resurfaced.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Starting Aug. 15, 12 Mount Sterling streets will be getting resurfaced.

Those streets include:

  • Moreland
  • Springdale
  • Olive St.
  • Busen St.
  • Railroad St.
  • Buckhorn Rd.
  • West Main
  • N.E. Cross
  • Maple St.
  • Madison St.
  • Field St.
  • Lynn Rose Dr.

City administrator Vada Yingling said the city is using two years worth of gas tax funding from the state to complete the oil and chip work.

“I know a lot of people have seen us concentrate on Main Street and now Capitol Avenue,” Yingling said. “But this project is going to be throughout other parts of our community.”

Yingling said it’s a $246,570 project. She said it’s an aggressive approach to do so many streets at one time, however it saves them money in the long run.

“The larger the project, you will attract contractors that want to come over and do a bigger job versus a smaller job,” Yingling said. “It makes more sense to have them come and move their equipment in.”

Yingling said the city will continue to update residents on any street closures. She said the process should only take a few days.

