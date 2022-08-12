Birthdays and Anniversaries; August 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jace DeVerger

Donna Vogel

Kelly Broughton

Julie Clapper

Judy Hays

Susie Tracy

Trevor Knipe

Marsha Davey

Linda Miller

Matthew Sadler

Terry Twaddle

Patti Clark

Karen Darlene Whalon

Judy Thompson

Colene Fenton

Kim Barry

Eric Eling

Ryan Hammel

Jerry Quigle

Caleb Abston

Judy Shriver Hays

Eric Ensor

ANNIVERSARIES

Kay & Steve Luft

Greg & Kathy Hoener

Norene & Craig Hinton

Gene & Marcine Leighty

Dave & Kathy Crim

Troy & Jill DeRoos

Wayne & Penny Whittaker

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 13th, 2022

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 12, 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 11th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 11, 2022

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 11, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 10, 2022

Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 10, 2022

Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 10, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 9th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: August 9, 2022

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: August 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 7th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 8th, 2022

Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to wgem.com