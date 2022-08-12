Cold Front Brings Quick Cool Down

A cold front is pushing across the Tri-States Friday morning, bringing clouds and cooler weather to end the week, but it will not last.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Temperatures climbed into the upper 80′s on Thursday with dewpoints climbing to near 70 degrees by Thursday evening, making it feel more humid outside. That return to Summer was short lived though, as a cold front swings through the region Friday morning. This cold front is accompanied by extra cloud cover, and will bring the chance for a few isolated showers as well. Similar to Thursday, most areas will see dry weather prevail through the day. But as Mount Sterling saw Thursday afternoon, it still may not be a bad idea to grab that umbrella when heading out the door.

High temps on Thursday will be below average, only peaking in the upper 70′s to low 80′s thanks to the morning cloud cover. This cool down will also be short lived, as summer returns for Saturday and Sunday with highs climbing back to near 90 degrees, especially Saturday. Another system brings more clouds and cooler weather into next week.

