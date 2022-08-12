Cool down next week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we are headed into another Summer weekend, and temperatures will feel like it is the middle of August with high heat. Heat index readings on Saturday should be into the mid 90s and air temps in the low 90s. Sunday will be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be rain free, we could use some rain as parts of the area are into a drought. Beginning Monday a much more active weather pattern will develop across the Midwest. High temperatures on Monday will only get to 80 degrees. Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast daytime high temperatures will only get to the mid 70s. A mid 70 degree daytime high temperature on Tuesday would be about 10 degrees below what is normal for this time of year. The rain potential is there Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday and Thursday look dry next week. Dry and cool with high temperatures in the low 80s Through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.