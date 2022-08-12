Downtown Hannibal booms with new businesses

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There are a lot of changes happening in downtown Hannibal, including several new businesses sprouting up.

There are at least four new businesses that have sprouted up in downtown Hannibal this summer. City officials said these changes will bring in more tourists and money to the area.

The Mark Twain Cave Complex is opening a location on Main Street to attract more people for their safari truck and cave tours.

“Definitely hoping to be more accessible to the public, having that downtown location is kind of a bridge between us and the cave just about two miles outside of town,” said Mark Twain Cave Complex Manager Tessa Hosmer.

Hosmer said they bought the old Hannibal trolley company in March.

“We’ve been kind of brushing up on the inside of the building, putting on a new coat of paint,” Hosmer said. “We’re looking forward we are going to open up a new retail space downtown.”

Hosmer said their new storefront will be opening in about 30 days. They operate around five historic Hannibal safari truck tours every day.

The Travelers Boutique recently opened and the Friendship Brewing company is moving into the old Mark Twain Brewery. There’s also a new yoga business moving in.

Downtown thrives off of the city’s tourists. Maria Kuhns with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said these changes could attract more of them.

“We are hoping that by having an even more dynamic business environment, it encourages people to stay longer, visit more shops, see a larger variety of things, intermixing experiences like yoga and the trolley,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns said while new businesses have popped up in a short amount of time, improvements have been happening for years.

“I think right now there’s kind of a catalyst going on, but I do want to say that this has been the product of many, many years of work by our community to make our downtown a great place to visit,” Kuhns said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.