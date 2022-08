QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Edward L. Tate, age 86 of Maywood, MO passed away August 10 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy, IL. Ball-Davis Funeral Home

Anna Marie “Ann” Kenning, age 89, of Quincy, died on August 10 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Blessing Hospital reports no births as of today

