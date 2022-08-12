Iles Elementary School to host Back-to-School Help Fair

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s back-to-school season and some kids may still be in need of supplies.

Iles Elementary School is holding their annual Back-to-School Help Fair on August 13.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students from any school can get clothing, shoes and school supplies.

Local dentists, doctors and barbers are donating their time for free check-ups and haircuts.

“We have families that are struggling just to make ends meet,” said Quincy First Baptist Church Sr. Pastor Orville Jones. “So this is an opportunity to come and get some extra school supplies, get some extra clothing other things that you may need.”

Jones said they will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Jones said if you can’t make it, to call Quincy’s First Baptist Church at 217-223-4468.

