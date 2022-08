QUINCY (WGEM) -The Knights of Columbus BBQ Fundraiser is this weekend.

At the event there will be rides and food for people to enjoy.

There will also be live music playing each night.

Saturday will be kids arm band day starting at noon.

The event starts Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday evening.

Admission to the BBQ is free.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.