Palmyra City Council approves bid to assess structural issues of downtown buildings

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Efforts continue in Palmyra, Missouri to spruce up downtown and make it a desirable city to live and work.

The city wants to see if some buildings in downtown are structurally safe.

Tonight, the city council approved a bid from MECO Engineering to do a general structural assessment of five buildings.

Mayor Pro Tem Brock Fahy said the project is much needed to make improvements downtown.

“Our number one goal here is the safety of our people that walk around our community and the respect for our other business people that are next door to them,” Fahy said. “We are looking out for our communities in several different ways and these are important ones.”

It will cost the city $3,400 for the assessment.

Fahy said it connects with the city’s ongoing community improvement district which incentivizes business owners to make upgrades to their buildings.

