Quincy Children’s Museum looks to make impact in classrooms

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Thursday around 75 educators gathered at The Crossing to explore what educational opportunities Quincy Children’s Museum has to offer.

The museum’s first-ever education summit gave teacher’s the chance to use exhibits that could soon be in schools. Some exhibits included forming ramps for a ball to travel on and life-size puzzles.

Baldwin Elementary second-grade teacher Lexus Wedding said the exhibits can teach students many lessons.

“It will help with completely different domains like social-emotional, math, literacy, writing, dramatic play, and art.”

Wedding also said the exhibits could help students improve sensory motor skills.

Additionally, $2,500 worth of school supplies and teaching materials were given away.

Museum director Amy Peters said the goal is to give students experiences that inspire creativity, curiosity, connection and discovery.

“We’re hoping that these type of events and these types of activities provoke that curiosity and discovery for our teachers but also also to make a connection for them,” Peters said.

Museum Board of Directors member Emily Reuschel said the exhibits might enhance educational programs.

“It really gives them the opportunity to do what they love to do,” Reuschel said. “It’s to take these unique materials that we have and put them together in a way that serves students and be able to provide unique experiences.

Reuschel said the next step is for the museum to establish partnerships with schools to be able to bring exhibits into classrooms.

A partnership between the Quincy Children’s Museum and Quincy Service League has provided a base for the museum to launch school outreach programs.

