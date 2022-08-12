Renovations underway for the $1.2 million restoration of Holy Family Catholic Church

Church renovations
Church renovations
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Approximately $1.2 million is being put towards the restoration of the 160-year-old Holy Family Catholic Church exterior.

Father Aaron Kuhns said the former St. Mary’s has kept its structure and rather than tear it down, they wish to preserve history.

Kuhns said they are planning to replace the current roof, which records show it most likely is the original roof.

They will add new gutters, but keep the original gutter hangers, modify the bricks, paint, and restore the bell tower and steeple and put in a new lightning protection system to replace one that hasn’t functioned in years.

“What a great opportunity for us to have to bring this church back to the exterior beauty that it has,” Kuhns said. “It’s the only Catholic church in Brown County, so we serve the entire county. It’s a historic church, so it’s got a lot of age on it.”

Kuhns said the estimated completion of the project will be four to six months, if there are no unforeseen circumstances to happen.

He said looking ahead, they plan to raise money for the church’s interior next.

