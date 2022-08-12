Rethink Media hosts fundraiser to benefit Quincy YWCA

From 11:30am to 4pm you could get junior-sized cups of yogurt for three dollars on North 12th Street.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Thanks to a frozen-yogurt fundraiser Friday, the YWCA in Quincy now has the funds it needs to honor women in the Tri-States.

From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. you could get junior-sized cups of yogurt for $3 on North 12th Street.

One dollar from every cup sold will go toward the missions of the YWCA.

The fundraiser was hosted by Rethink Media.

Their Digital Marketing Manager said selling treats is a fun way to tell the community about the YWCA’s work.

“It’s a great idea to do something that everybody loves which is frozen yogurt and bring them in and then let them learn a little bit more about the YWCA and what they’re actually about,” said Robin Bailey.

Proceeds will also go toward the event, A Voice for all Women in Sync.

It will be held at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy on Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Women of the Tri-State area will be honored, and there will be a lip sync battle.

