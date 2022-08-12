WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 11) D.A. Weibring Invitational Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course And The Macomb Bombers Football Team Looking To Improve On Their (6-4) Slate From 2021

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Westview Golf Course in Quincy was once again buzzing with activity earlier today as 72 high school golfers hit the fairways at 9:00 a.m. representing 12 different prep golf programs from across the Tri-States. the golfers were on the fairways competing at the annual D.A. Weibring Invitational. Golfers from Liberty, Macomb, Quincy, and Illini West (just to name a few schools) were well represented once again this year. Quincy Notre Dame served as the host of the tournament. We’ll take you to the greens and check in on some of the early highlights where Liberty’s Blake Arnold was showcasing his skills with the putter.

On the IHSA football gridiron this season, Macomb High should draw a lot of attention from area prep football fans as the Bombers return 9 starters on offense and 7 on defense from last years squad that posted a (6-4) record. MHS head coach Tanner Horrell enters his second season as the top field general for the program with 3-year starter Jack Duncan returning at quarterback for his senior season. We’ll check in with Duncan, a WIU baseball verbal commit, and junior MHS offensive tackle Hunter Kendrick about their thoughts regarding the upcoming season that starts on Friday, August 26. That’s when the upstart Bombers will host the Rockets of Rushville-Industry in their 2022 home opener in McDonough County!

On the local radio airwaves, be sure to tune in to WGEM SportsCenter on Friday morning for another exciting show. Scotland County head football coach Troy Carper is scheduled to join show host Ryan Mumma to talk a little “Tiger Football!” The show will get underway at 7:00 A.M. on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.