WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 11) Fort Madison Mourning The Loss Of Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent In the Hawkeye State

Abbey Schreake And The QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Ready To Start The 2022 IHSA Season
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent Passes Away
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent Passes Away(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, August 12, 2022

IHSA Golf

D.A. Weibring Invitational

Westview Golf Course

Leaderboard

1. Blake Arnold (Liberty) (71)

2. Cole Willer (QND) (72)

3. Colin Larson (QND) (75)

4. Gabe Gold (QHS) (75)

5. Konner Craven (QND) (77)

Team Standings

1. Quincy Notre Dame 301

2. Quincy 327

3. Illini West 337

West Hancock Lady Titan Invitational

Deer Run Golf Course

1. Quincy Notre Dame 363

2. Macomb 389

3. Pittsfield 422

4. Porta 455

5. West Hancock 489

College Soccer (Women)

Exhibition (Macomb, IL)

Quincy University 0

Western Illinois 4

WIU Goals: Alex Bassen ( 1 Goal / Amy Andrews ( 2 Goals / 1 Assist / Olivia Heinert 1 Goal )

