WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 11) Fort Madison Mourning The Loss Of Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent In the Hawkeye State
Abbey Schreake And The QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Ready To Start The 2022 IHSA Season
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, August 12, 2022
IHSA Golf
D.A. Weibring Invitational
Westview Golf Course
Leaderboard
1. Blake Arnold (Liberty) (71)
2. Cole Willer (QND) (72)
3. Colin Larson (QND) (75)
4. Gabe Gold (QHS) (75)
5. Konner Craven (QND) (77)
Team Standings
1. Quincy Notre Dame 301
2. Quincy 327
3. Illini West 337
West Hancock Lady Titan Invitational
Deer Run Golf Course
1. Quincy Notre Dame 363
2. Macomb 389
3. Pittsfield 422
4. Porta 455
5. West Hancock 489
College Soccer (Women)
Exhibition (Macomb, IL)
Quincy University 0
Western Illinois 4
WIU Goals: Alex Bassen ( 1 Goal / Amy Andrews ( 2 Goals / 1 Assist / Olivia Heinert 1 Goal )
