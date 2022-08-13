Conditional Risk for Isolated Strong Storms Across Far Northern Tier Saturday Evening; Otherwise, Dry and Near Normal with Rain Chances Next Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak cold front and associated area of low pressure are approaching the region. Ahead of this front, it will continue to feel like a typical August day with heat indices peaking around the 90-degree mark Saturday with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s. We do have a Weather Alert in effect for only the far northern tier of the Tri-States where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (threat level 1) for severe thunderstorms, with the many threats being isolated damaging winds and large hail in excess of 1″ being possible with any storms if they do materialize. This risk would be for portions of eastern Clark County, MO, Lee County, IA, and northern portions of Hancock and McDonough Counties only. The threat is very conditional and would largely wane by 9 PM this evening if any strong to severe storms are able to sustain themselves across those areas.

Elsewhere across the Tri-States, we can expect mostly dry conditions under partly cloudy skies overnight. Sunday will see temperatures running near normal in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Next week is expected to see below-normal temperatures with an increasing chance of rain for all but the eastern portion of the Tri-States. While this is still an evolving forecast with some uncertainty regarding the amount and placement of actual rainfall totals, some areas could see at least a few tenths of an inch (or more) of needed rainfall with a low-pressure system that passes to our southwest on Tuesday; the greatest risk for any appreciable rainfall totals (0.25″ - 0.50″+) at this time appears to be largely along and west of a Pittsfield, IL to Kahoka, MO line.

Thereafter, slightly cooler than normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the workweek.

