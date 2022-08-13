Crowds gather for the annual K of C Barbeque

QUINCY (WGEM) - Crowds of people spent their Saturday off at the Knights of Columbus in Quincy for their annual BBQ.

Kids of all ages enjoyed games and amusement rides as one of their last summer activities before heading back to school on Monday.

“I’ve been going here for maybe two years now,” said Laena Thomas, out with her two friends. “I just started going here on my own with friends.”

There is still one day left of the BBQ. It will be going on Sunday until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.