Fifth Annual Ben Bumbry Memorial Banquet held in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Jackson-Lincoln Pool in Quincy is 25 years old and Friday night community members gathered to celebrate.

The banquet honored the late Ben Bumbry who played a vital role in starting the pool and keeping it running.

The complex includes a large swimming pool, a wading pool, a shower, concessions and a filter house.

Jackson-Lincoln Pool Board member Cecil Weathers said the pool has played a vital role in the northwest part of Quincy.

“It gives to the safety, give the kids a safe place to come to enjoy the water center and any of the activities we have going on,” Weathers said. “It gives them a place on Thursday nights when we have family night that they can come and eat, and listen to a DJ.”

Quincy Medical Group was honored at the event as the 2022 “Friend of the Pool.”

They donated money for a video surveillance system, cash registers and one year of internet service.

