Foodies flock to the Knights of Columbus BBQ, despite rising costs

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The annual Knights of Columbus Barbeque is back in town and with it comes delicious food.

From sloppy joes, to fries and chicken, the event seems to have it all.

While some food is a little more expensive this year, that hasn’t stopped people from coming out and having a good time.

“We go every year,” said Keokuk resident Kim Korschgen. “We just wouldn’t miss it. That food is the only reason I come down.”

With inflation on the rise, it cost the organization more money than last year to purchase all the food.

The Grand Knight Tom Maas said it really impacted the chicken.

“The chicken almost doubled in price,” Maas said. “Some of the other things, we were lucky on the roast beef it was about the same.”

They order 800 pounds of roast beef and 400 pounds of fish for the event this weekend.

Maas said event-goers will likely pay more for their meals, especially on the $5 chicken tenders.

“Some things went up and other things held the same, so we had to unfortunately adjust our price accordingly,” Maas said.

Quincy resident Shane Bartley said despite inflation, she’s always happy to come out and support the barbeque.

“It’s across the board and we still want to support and make a good thing like this happen for our community,” Bartley said. “It’s nice that they continue to put this on every year.”

The barbecue runs through this Sunday.

