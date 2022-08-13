WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 12) Unity-Payson Mustangs Football Team Set To Close Out Week One Of Fall Practice On The Turf In Mendon And QHS Wide Receiver Adon Byquist Sidelined Until Next Week At Flinn Memorial Stadium

“Sports Extra” Set To Focus In On Area Prep Football Teams In Missouri & Illinois Tonight At Ten
Mustangs of Unity
Mustangs of Unity(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mustangs of Unity-Payson opened Fall football practices up on the gridiron this past Monday in Mendon with very high hopes that 2022 will be a successful season. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy will have the latest from UHS...

Just two days into Fall Camp, the Blue Devils football team at Quincy High experienced an unexpected setback to one of their top offensive threats. Junior Adon Byquist has been sidelined until the beginning of next week by team doctors/trainers. The former starting QB at QHS, who accounted for over 1100 yards passing, and over 400 yards rushing (and 21 total TD’s) in 2021, was apparently injured during practice on Tuesday. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the dual offensive threat during practice this morning at Flinn Memorial Stadium to get an update on his status with the teams season-opener just 14 days away.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (August 11) Fort Madison Mourning The Loss Of Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent In the Hawkeye State

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Head Basketball Coach Tony Sargent Passes Away

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (August 11) D.A. Weibring Invitational Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course And The Macomb Bombers Football Team Looking To Improve On Their (6-4) Slate From 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Annual D.A. Weibring Invitational Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course In Quincy

Sports

New JWCC athletics website offers user-friendly upgrade

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By John Potts
Most of the site’s structural framework was put together by the college’s IT department, but Hoyt designed the look of the web pages.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (August 10) Central Lee Hawks Changing Attitudes On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022 And Numbers Are On The Rise Within The Ranks Of The Macomb Bombers Football Program

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Central Lee Hawks Hope To Change Their Fortunes On The IHSAA Gridiron With A Change In Attitude This Season

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 10) Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Miss Season Opener On August 26 And The Central Lee Hawks Focused On Soaring To New Heights On The IHSAA Gridiron In 2022

Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Head Football Coach Kevin Miles Will Not Be On The Sidelines For The Panthers Season-Opener On August 26

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 9) KHS Chiefs Football Developing A New O-Line For 2022 IHSAA Season And Fort Madison Prepares For Another Challenging Schedule On The Prep Gridiron In Lee County

Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Chiefs Gear Up For The Upcoming IHSAA Football Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 9) Palmyra Panthers Back On The MSHSAA Gridiron Preparing For The 2022 Season And Monroe City Head Coach David Kirby Has The “Black And Gold” Ready To Go In Titletown

Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Palmyra Panthers Football Team Hits The Turf For Day 2 Of Fall Drills In The Flower City!

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 8) Hannibal 4-Star Prospect Aneyas Williams Focused On The Start Of The 2022 MSHSAA Football Season And The Raiders Of QND Open Fall Practice On The IHSA Gridiron

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams In The Prep Sports Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 8) Mark Twain Tigers And The Hannibal Pirates Return To The Prep Gridiron For The First Day Of Fall Practice

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Prep Fall Sports Practices Now Underway Across The Tri-States

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (August 5) “Sports Extra” Quincy Gems Explode At The Plate To Roll Past Burlington At QU Stadium And Quincy Blue Devils Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Setting Records As He Returns To The Gridiron From Injury

Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Have A Power Surge At The Plate And Blow Out The Burlington Bees At QU Stadium