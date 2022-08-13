WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 12) Unity-Payson Mustangs Football Team Set To Close Out Week One Of Fall Practice On The Turf In Mendon And QHS Wide Receiver Adon Byquist Sidelined Until Next Week At Flinn Memorial Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mustangs of Unity-Payson opened Fall football practices up on the gridiron this past Monday in Mendon with very high hopes that 2022 will be a successful season. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy will have the latest from UHS...

Just two days into Fall Camp, the Blue Devils football team at Quincy High experienced an unexpected setback to one of their top offensive threats. Junior Adon Byquist has been sidelined until the beginning of next week by team doctors/trainers. The former starting QB at QHS, who accounted for over 1100 yards passing, and over 400 yards rushing (and 21 total TD’s) in 2021, was apparently injured during practice on Tuesday. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the dual offensive threat during practice this morning at Flinn Memorial Stadium to get an update on his status with the teams season-opener just 14 days away.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.