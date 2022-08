WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (August 12) “Sports Extra” Camp Point Central Panthers Ready To Start The 2022 IHSA Football Season And South Shelby QB Trey Countryman Offers Insight On The Cardinals Football Team

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, August 12, 2022

Major League Baseball

Brewers 1

Cardinals 3

Cards Had 6 Hits vs. 8 For Brewers

STL: Cards Now (62-50) On The Season

STL: (62-50) Cards Scores 2 Runs In The 1st & 1 In The 6th

STL: Paul Goldschmidt (1-For 4 / HR / 1R / 2 RBI )

STL : Nolan Arenado (1-For-3 / 1R / HR / 1 RBI / 1BB )

LA Dodgers 8

KC Royals 3

Royals Now (47-67) On The Season

Tigers 0

White Sox 2

Chi-Sox Now (57-56) On The Season

Phillies 2

Mets 1

Mariners 6

Rangers 2

Braves 4

Marlins 3

ATL Now (67-46) On The Season

Padres 10

Nationals 5

Guardians 8

Blue Jays 0

Orioles 10

Tampa Bay Rays 3

Diamondbacks 3

Rockies 5

Twins 4

Angels 0

Pirates 3

Giants 5

Athletics 5

Astros 7

National Football League

Pre-Season

Browns 24

Jags 13

Packers 21

49′ers 28

Falcons 27

Lions 23

Cardinals 36

Bengals 23

Jets 24

Eagles 21

