153rd Adams-Brown County Old Settlers host a car show

CLAYTON, Ill. (WGEM) - A celebration of 153 years of the Adams-Brown County Old Settlers ended on Sunday.

They celebrated their last day with a car show.

People registered cars from as early as 1928 to as recent as 2021.

“It draws out the crowd, it gets more people here for the other events too. Hopefully it gets people out to see the old cars that are starting to vanish, you don’t see them as much as you used to,” said Car Show Coordinator Lathan Williams.

This was the first year entries could sign up for classes. The classes included classic cars, modern cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, odd-road, and tractors.

Each class had 1 winner and participants at the event judged who the overall winner was.

