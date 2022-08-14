8th Street from Vermont to Maine temporarily blocked off for fire in Quincy

By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - 8th Street from Vermont to Maine was blocked off while the Quincy Fire Department fought a fire at 132 N 8th on Sunday.

The street opened back up at around 1:40 p.m.

According to QFD, the fire was in an apartment on the third floor and no one was in it at the time of the fire.

Firefighters responded at 11:32 a.m.

QFD reported that the building was evacuated safely and no one was injured.

QFD said there is minimal fire damage to the apartment, smoke damage to all of the top floor apartments and water damage to the whole building.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said that the fire will likely displace residents until repairs are made to the building.

QFD reported that investigators are being called in to determine the cause of the fire.

