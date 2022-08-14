Great River Honor Flight’s 60th mission set to take off Aug. 18

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight Officials announced that the next mission to Washington, DC is set for Aug. 18.

This flight includes 31 veterans from Adams, McDonough, Clinton and Brown Counties in Illinois, Marion, Pike, Clark and Ralls Counties in Missouri, and Lee County Iowa will be a part of the return mission.

The veterans and their guardians will take a bus from the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to Washington.

Here is the complete itinerary for Mission #60:

FOLLOWING TIMES ARE CENTRAL:

12:45 a.m. - Check-in for participants of Honor Flight – John Wood Community College Cafeteria

01:15 a.m. - Guardian Briefing at JWCC

01:45 a.m. - Bus Loading

02:00 a.m. - Depart Quincy (buses will leave on time - no exceptions) –

04:00 a.m. - Arrive St. Louis Airport (Southwest Terminal)

05:50 am - Southwest Airlines Flight 2428 departs STL

FOLLOWING TIMES ARE EASTERN

08:45 a.m. - Flight arrives at BWI (Baltimore)

09:15 a.m. - Board Bus for trip to Washington

Lunch and Video of Korea Memorial to be played during trip

10:15 a.m. - Arrive at Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Note: Longest stop of day. Due to proximity, this stop will also allow for visits to Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Bus will unload close to Vietnam Memorial. Bus will load close to Korea Memorial.

11:45 a.m. - Depart Korean/Vietnam Memorial for WWII Memorial.

12:00 a.m. - Arrive at World War II Memorial (South Entrance)

Group picture to be taken.

12:45 p.m. - Depart WWII Memorial – Stop by Navy Memorial – Drive by US Capitol – Head for Iwo Jima Memorial

01:45 p.m. - Iwo Jima

02:15 p.m. - Depart Iwo Jima for Arlington Cemetery

02:30 p.m. - Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery – Plan is to take our tour bus directly to the Amphitheatre inside Arlington. We will plan to see the Changing of the Guard at 3:00.

03:45 p.m. - Depart Arlington for Air Force Memorial

04:00 p.m. - Dinner at Air Force Memorial

05:00 p.m. - Depart for Reagan National Airport.

05:20 p.m. - Arrive at Reagan National Airport.

06:55 p.m. - Southwest Airlines Flight 212 departs Reagan National (DC)

FOLLOWING TIMES ARE CENTRAL

08:10 p.m. - Flight arrives at STL airport/ Board Bus for Quincy.

10:30 p.m. - Approximate time of arrival at John Wood - Upon our departure from St. Louis, we will have a better feel for what time we will be arriving in Quincy for those picking vets and guardians up.

The Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day in 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010. Since then, 1,914 local veterans have participated in this program. Mission #60 will bump this number up to 1,946.

